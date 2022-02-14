Kirin Holdings Unveils Its 2022-2024 Medium-term Business Plan - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) announced its 2022-2024 medium-term business plan, which is the second stage towards achieving the goals in the Kirin Group Vision 2027. Under the plan, Kirin Holdings will continue to strengthen existing businesses and create new value by placing CSV at the core of the Group's management.

The company said its strategy is based on three pillars: increase profit in Food & Beverages domain; strengthen the operating base of the Pharmaceuticals domain's global base; and scaling up the Health Science domain. The financial targets under the plan include normalized EPS CAGR of 11%+ compared to the base of fiscal 2021.

Also, Kirin Holdings will establish a Health Science Business Headquarters in the sprint 2022 to oversee strategy and business collaboration in the Health Science domain.

