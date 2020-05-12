KIRIN HOLDINGS Posts Profit For Q1

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, Tuesday reported a profit for the first quarter, reflecting lower expenses, despite slightly lower revenues.

For the first quarter, the Group reported a profit attributable to owners of the company of 20.3 billion yen versus a loss of 33.9 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, profit was 23.67 yen, compared to 38.63 yen loss last year.

Operating profit for the period was 26.07 billion yen, compared to operating loss of 29.8 billion yen in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the first quarter slipped by 2.3 percent to 424.5 billion yen from last year's 434.3 billion yen.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year, the company said it is difficult to assess the financial impact due to COVID-19, as future prospects remain uncertain at this time. Therefore, the company said, the forecast announced earlier on Feb. 14 have not been revised.

