Kirin Holdings H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 12.9%

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported that its first half profit to owners of the company was 57.2 billion yen, up 78.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 70.65 yen compared to 39.49 yen. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was 1.1 trillion yen, an increase of 12.9%.

For fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 140.76 yen; and revenue of 2.3 trillion yen.

