News & Insights

Markets

Kirin Holdings H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 12.9%

August 06, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported that its first half profit to owners of the company was 57.2 billion yen, up 78.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 70.65 yen compared to 39.49 yen. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was 1.1 trillion yen, an increase of 12.9%.

For fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 140.76 yen; and revenue of 2.3 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.