Kirin Holdings Co., - ADR (KNBWY) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 16.84

The average one-year price target for Kirin Holdings Co., - ADR (OTC:KNBWY) has been revised to 16.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 15.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.04 to a high of 21.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.74% from the latest reported closing price of 14.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirin Holdings Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNBWY is 0.34%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 127K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MMIAX - MassMutual Premier International Equity Fund holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNBWY by 3.10% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Foreign Fund Initial Class holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 210.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNBWY by 70.07% over the last quarter.

