Kirin Holdings 3-month Profit Rises; Revenue Up 1.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported profit to owners of company of 17.39 billion yen for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 2.5% from last year. Earnings per share was 20.86 yen compared to 20.35 yen, last year. Revenue was 416.74 billion yen, up 1.8%.

For the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 137.36 yen; profit to owners of company of 114.5 billion yen; and revenue of 1.95 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.