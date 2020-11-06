Kirin 9-month Normalized Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Company Limited (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent company of 71.75 billion yen for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 33.13 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 85.09 yen compared to 37.72 yen. Normalized operating profit was 130.28 billion yen compared to 148.44 billion yen. Normalized earnings per share was 106 yen compared to 116 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 1.36 trillion yen compared to 1.44 trillion yen, a year ago.

For the current fiscal year, the company now projects: basic earnings per share of 85.62 yen; normalized operating profit of 150.0 billion yen; and revenue of 1.83 trillion yen.

