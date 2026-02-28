Is Kirby Stock a Buy or Sell After the CEO Dumped Shares Worth $4.4 Million?

Key Points

CEO David Grzebinski sold 34,152 common shares on Feb. 24, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately ~$4.44 million at a weighted average price around $130.05 per share.

The transaction represented 25.80% of Mr. Grzebinski's direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing direct ownership from ~132,000 to 98,241 shares.

This event was a derivative-driven transaction: all shares sold were acquired via option exercise and disposed of immediately, with no indirect entities involved.

Mr. Grzebinski retains 98,241 directly held common shares.

David W. Grzebinski, CEO of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), reported the exercise of 34,152 options and immediate sale of the same number of common shares for proceeds of approximately ~$4.44 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 34,152 Transaction value ~$4.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 98,241 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($130.05); post-transaction value based on Feb. 24, 2026 market close ($130.05).

Key questions

How does the size of this option-driven share sale compare to Mr. Grzebinski's typical trading activity?

The 34,152 shares exercised and sold in this transaction exceed the recent median administrative (option exercise) event size of 29,451 shares, and are substantially larger than the median open-market sale of 4,000 shares, reflecting the one-time nature of large option vestings.

Direct holdings decreased by 25.80%, leaving Mr. Grzebinski with 98,241 directly held shares, or roughly 0.18% of outstanding shares.

No; both pre- and post-transaction, all reported holdings were held directly, with no indirect ownership via trusts, LLCs, or related entities disclosed in the filing.

The elevated transaction size is attributable to the exercise and immediate sale of a large block of options, rather than a discretionary open-market sale; historical data indicate such administrative events occur intermittently, driven by vesting schedules rather than market timing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.36 billion Net income (TTM) $354.52 million Employees 5,414

Company snapshot

Kirby Corporation provides marine transportation of bulk liquid products (petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum, agricultural chemicals) and offers after-market parts, service, and equipment for engines, transmissions, and industrial applications.

It generates revenue through transportation services using a large fleet of inland/coastal barges and towboats, as well as sales, rental, and servicing of specialized equipment for marine, power generation, and oilfield markets.

The company serves industrial customers in the petrochemical, oil and gas, agricultural, and government sectors across the United States, including major corporations and government entities.

Kirby Corporation is a leading U.S. marine transportation and services provider, leveraging a substantial fleet to move bulk liquid cargoes along key inland and coastal waterways.

The company complements its transportation segment with a distribution and services business focused on specialized equipment and aftermarket support. Scale, operational expertise, and a diversified customer base underpin Kirby's competitive position in the marine shipping industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Kirby CEO David W. Grzebinski’s sale of 34,152 company shares is not a cause for alarm. He had acquired the stock as part of employee stock options set to expire in 2027.

Most likely, he was taking advantage of the recent increase in Kirby’s share price to dispose of the holdings before the expiration date. The stock had reached a 52-week high of $132.41 on Feb. 26, just a couple of days after Mr. Grzebinski’s sale.

Moreover, after the transaction, he retained more than 98,000 Kirby shares, suggesting he is not in a rush to sell.

The company ended 2025 with sales of $3.4 billion, an increase from 2024’s $3.3 billion. Mr. Grzebinski noted, “2026 is off to a good start,” with customer demand remaining strong. This suggests Kirby Corporation could be a worthwhile investment.

The company’s diluted earnings per share in 2025 rose to $6.33 compared to $4.91 in 2024. This helped to keep its price-to-earnings ratio around 20, which is where it’s been for most of the year. However, it’s no longer the bargain reached in October, when the stock hit a 52-week low.

So now is not a bad time to sell, given shares are not far from the high, although investors considering to buy may want to wait for the price to dip further first.

