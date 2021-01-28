Kirby Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corporation (KEX) reported fourth quarter net earnings per share of $0.37. Excluding one-time charges, earnings per share was $0.58, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues declined to $489.76 million from $655.93 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $490.75 million, for the quarter.

