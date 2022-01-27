Kirby Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported Thursday that net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter halved to $11.0 million or $0.18 per share from $22.2 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding one-time charges, adjusted net earnings attributable to Kirby were $0.27 per share.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter grew to $591.3 million from $489.8 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $592.9 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.