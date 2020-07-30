Kirby Q2 Profit Down

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported net earnings attributable to the company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $25.0 million or $0.42 per share, down from $47.3 million or $0.79 per share for the 2019 second quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $541.2 million compared with $771.0 million reported for the 2019 second quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share and revenues of $589.36 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kirby expects to generate net cash provided by operating activities of $400 million to $500 million, with free cash flow of $250 million to $350 million during 2020.

