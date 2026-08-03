Kirby Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Fuel Costs, Revenue Beat

Kirby Corporation (KEX) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 1.8%. Earnings were unchanged year over year as fuel-cost headwinds and elevated shipyard activity pressured marine transportation profitability.

Revenues of $922.4 million increased 7.8% year over year and surpassed the consensus estimate of $863 million by 6.9%. Marine transportation benefited from healthy demand, with inland barge utilization in the low-90% range and coastal utilization in the high-90% range.

Kirby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kirby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kirby Corporation Quote

KEX's Marine Revenues Rise on Healthy Utilization

Marine transportation revenues increased 9% year over year to $537 million. Strong customer demand and improving market fundamentals supported growth across both inland and coastal operations.

However, segment operating income declined 11% to $87.8 million. Operating margin contracted to 16.4% from 20.1% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher fuel expenses in inland marine and increased planned shipyard activity in coastal marine.

Kirby's Inland Business Sees Pricing Improvement

Inland marine contributed 80% of marine transportation revenues. Average spot market rates improved in the low-to-mid-single-digit range sequentially, while term contract renewals increased in the low-single-digit range from the prior-year level.

Inland operating margin remained in the high-teens range. Management expects cost escalators and rate-recovery mechanisms to reverse the fuel-related margin pressure during the third quarter.

Coastal marine generated the remaining 20% of segment revenues. Coastal revenues rose 10% year over year, but term contract renewal rates declined in the low-single-digit range because of increased vessel availability in the 80,000-to-100,000-barrel articulated tug-barge market.

KEX's Distribution Unit Delivers Margin Expansion

Distribution and services revenues increased 6% year over year to $385.4 million. Operating income rose 8% to $38.2 million, while operating margin expanded slightly to 9.9% from 9.8%.

Power generation revenues increased 8%, while operating income advanced 27%. Demand remained strong for behind-the-meter and backup power solutions, particularly from data center and industrial customers. Power generation represented roughly 40% of segment revenues.

Commercial and industrial revenues grew 12%, supported by strong marine repair activity and healthy demand in other industrial markets. Operating income increased 11%, and the business accounted for about 50% of segment revenues.

Kirby's Oil and Gas Results Improve Sequentially

Oil and gas revenues declined 17% year over year, while operating income fell 45%. The business remained affected by subdued oilfield activity and represented approximately 10% of distribution and services revenues.

Sequential trends were more encouraging. Revenues increased 20% from the first quarter, while operating income climbed 67%, driven by improving demand for parts and services. Operating margin was in the mid-to-high-single-digit range.

KEX's Cash Flow Reflects Working Capital Needs

Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.2 million, while capital expenditures totaled $71.5 million. This resulted in free cash flow of $0.7 million.

Working capital requirements were elevated because of stronger business activity, shipment and collection timing, growth in power generation and higher fuel-related receivables. Kirby ended June with $39 million in cash and cash equivalents, total debt of $1.04 billion and available liquidity of $565.9 million.

The company repurchased 419,398 shares for $59.7 million during the quarter at an average price of $142.38. It bought back an additional $29 million of shares early in the third quarter at an average price of $139.92.

Kirby Reaffirms Its 2026 Growth Outlook

Kirby maintained its full-year earnings growth guidance of 5-15% and expects results to trend toward the upper end of the range. The company continues to anticipate operating cash flow of $575-$675 million and capital spending of $220-$260 million.

Inland marine revenues are expected to increase in the mid-to-high-single-digit range, with full-year operating margin in the high-teens to low-20% range. Coastal revenues are projected to grow in the mid-single-digit range, supported by high utilization and healthy customer demand.

Distribution and services revenues are expected to rise in the mid-single-digit range, with operating margin in the mid-to-high-single-digit range. Power generation and marine repair demand should support results, although OEM engine-delivery timing could continue to create quarterly variability.

Currently, Kirby carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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