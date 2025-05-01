Kirby Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported Thursday that net earnings attributable to Kirby for the first quarter grew to $75.99 million or $1.33 per share from $70.07 million or $1.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $785.66 million from $808.02 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $816.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company said sees favorable markets continuing and expects its businesses will produce improving financial results as it moves through this year.

