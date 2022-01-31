Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shareholder returns have been decent, earning 30% in 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) share price is up 30% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.2% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 11% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Kirby shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Kirby saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 3.5% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:KEX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Kirby will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kirby has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kirby (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

