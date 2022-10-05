Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Kirby (NYSE:KEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kirby is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$135m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$541m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kirby has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 19%. NYSE:KEX Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kirby compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kirby here for free.

So How Is Kirby's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kirby doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.3% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Kirby's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Kirby in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 2.7% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

