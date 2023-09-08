Kirby (KEX) Touches 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Kirby Corporation KEX scaled a 52-week high of $85.05 in the trading session on Sep 07, 2023, before closing a tad lower at $83.59.

The company’s shares gained 27.6% so far this year compared with the 6.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Let’s find out the factors supporting the uptick.

Kirby’s strong cash flow generating ability looks encouraging. During the first half of 2023, Kirby generated $227.9 million of cash from operating activities, higher than $95.6 million in the year-ago period. For 2023, KEX has raised its guidance for net cash generated from operating activities between $500 million and $580 million, higher than the prior view of $480-$580 million.

Strong segmental performances are boosting Kirby’s top line. The distribution and services segment is benefiting from increased demand for products and services. Improved performance in the oil and gas, as well as commercial and industrial markets, are driving segmental revenues. In the second quarter of 2023, revenues in the segment rose 19.8% to $350.3 million. Segmental operating income amounted to $29.8 million compared with $16.7 million reported in the year-ago period.

Favorable market conditions, such as high refinery and petrochemical plant utilization, and increased volumes from new petrochemical plants in inland marine (within the marine transportation unit), are expected to boost performance of the marine transportation unit. In the second quarter of 2023, revenues in the marine transportation unit increased 5.3% year over year to $427 million. Segmental operating income jumped to $64.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $30.8 million reported in the year-ago period.

