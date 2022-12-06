Kirby (KEX) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Costs

Kirby Corporation KEX is benefiting from increased demand at the distribution and services segment and favorable market conditions at the marine transportation unit. Notably, shares of Kirby have gained 23.7% over the past year, outperforming 18.2% growth of the industryit belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company recently reported third-quarter earnings of 65 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $745.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.4 million. However, the top line improved 25% year over year on the back of higher revenues in the marine transportation and distribution and services segments.

Kirby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kirby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kirby Corporation Quote

How is Kirby Placed?

Strong segmental performances are boosting Kirby’s top line. The distribution and services segment is benefiting from increased demand for products and services. During the first nine months of 2022, distribution and services segment revenues increased 26% year over year to $860.4 million. Kirby expects favorable oil price and strong demand to boost the performance of the Distribution and Services segment in the remainder of 2022 as well.

Revenues in the marine transportation unit increased 22.4% year over year to $1.19 billion during the first nine months of 2022, despite operations being still disrupted by COVID-19. In inland marine, within the marine transportation unit, Kirby expects favorable market conditions such as high refinery and petrochemical plant utilization, increased volumes from new petrochemical plants and minimal new barge construction to lead to improved barge utilization. With this, the company expects continued improvement in the spot market, which contributes substantially to inland revenues. Inland revenues are estimated to increase 20-25% year over year in 2022.

On the flip side, increased costs due to labor constraints and inflationary pressure pose a threat to Kirby’s bottom line. Rising fuel prices might further dent the company’s bottom line. Supply chain constraints are an added concern for the company. Costs are likely to have been high in the December quarter as well. In fact, KEX's CEO expects the December quarter performance to be hurt by due to foggy weather and low waters as well.

Management expects capital expenditures for 2022 in the range of $170 million-$190 million. The mid-point of the guided range ($180 million) is much higher than the 2021 actual figure of $98 million. High capex may hurt the free cash flow generating ability of KEX.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Kirby carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Air Transport Services Group ATSG, Ryder Systems R and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.34% for the current year. ATSG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s current-year earnings has improved 5.2% over the past 90 days. Shares of ATSG have gained 7.9% over the past year.

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.12% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.13%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of R have gained 12.7% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 214.91% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved 95% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 190% over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.