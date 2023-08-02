Kirby (KEX) Price Target Increased by 8.75% to 97.24

The average one-year price target for Kirby (NYSE:KEX) has been revised to 97.24 / share. This is an increase of 8.75% from the prior estimate of 89.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from the latest reported closing price of 81.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.38%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 72,514K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,510K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 5.46% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,606K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,172K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,101K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,096K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Kirby Background Information

Kirby Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is the largest tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. Coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

