Kirby (KEX) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 110.84

The average one-year price target for Kirby (NYSE:KEX) has been revised to 110.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 102.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from the latest reported closing price of 96.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.36%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 70,872K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,531K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 54.07% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,606K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,139K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,042K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 13.85% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,981K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Kirby Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirby Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is the largest tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. Coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

