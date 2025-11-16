Kirby (KEX) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 129.25

The average one-year price target for Kirby (NYSE:KEX) has been revised to $129.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of $116.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from the latest reported closing price of $108.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.32%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 71,653K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,280K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 66.31% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,086K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,827K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,807K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,754K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 90.67% over the last quarter.

