Kirby Guides FY20 EPS Below Estimates; To Buy Inland Tank Barge Fleet Of Savage

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Kirby Corp. (KEX) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.60 to $3.40 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, Kirby announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the inland tank barge fleet of Savage Inland Marine for approximately $278 million in cash and the assumption of leases. Savage's tank barge fleet consists of 90 inland tank barges with approximately 2.5 million barrels of capacity and 46 inland towboats.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur late in the first quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The purchase will be financed through additional borrowings.

