KIRBY Earnings Results: $KEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

KIRBY ($KEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $785,660,000, missing estimates of $827,727,320 by $-42,067,320.

KIRBY Insider Trading Activity

KIRBY insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730

CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) sold 15,041 shares for an estimated $1,955,330

RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680

SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271 .

. RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $294,444

KIRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of KIRBY stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KIRBY Government Contracts

We have seen $5,183,763 of award payments to $KEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

