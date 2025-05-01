KIRBY Earnings Results: $KEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

KIRBY ($KEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $785,660,000, missing estimates of $827,727,320 by $-42,067,320.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
KIRBY Insider Trading Activity
KIRBY insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730
- CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) sold 15,041 shares for an estimated $1,955,330
- RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680
- SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271.
- RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $294,444
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
KIRBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of KIRBY stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 598,240 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,293,792
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 581,215 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,492,547
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 359,770 shares (+69.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,063,666
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 352,144 shares (+848.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,256,835
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 348,665 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,218,651
- FIL LTD removed 333,700 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,305,460
- INVESCO LTD. removed 273,954 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,984,333
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
KIRBY Government Contracts
We have seen $5,183,763 of award payments to $KEX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PARTIAL PACK, 645E: $4,422,689
- SHELL, BEARING UP.: $393,487
- ABS OVERHAUL FOR T-ATF VESSEL: $189,018
- TRIP ASSEMBLY,OVERS: $60,476
- CAMSHAFT,ASSY, RB: $52,229
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.