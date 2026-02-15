Kirby Corp's VP Sells 5,429 Insider Shares for $662K

Key Points

Kirby Corp's VP Ronald Dragg recently exercised options and immediately sold them on the open market, worth over $662k.

This sale represented 34.30% of Dragg's direct holdings, reducing his position to 10,399 shares.

On Feb. 4, 2026, Ronald A. Dragg, Vice President and Controller at Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), directly sold 5,429 shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $662,338, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,429 Transaction value ~$662,338 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,399 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1,263,583

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($122.00); post-transaction value based on Feb. 4, 2026 market close ($122.00).

Key questions

What proportion of Ronald Dragg's direct holdings did this transaction represent?

This sale represented 34.30% of Dragg's direct shareholdings at the time, a notably larger proportion than the 14.64% median per trade during the most recent period.

The disposition stemmed from the exercise of 2,787 stock options with an immediate sale of 5,429 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization 6.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.36 billion Net income (TTM) $354.57 million 1-year price change 17.77%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kirby Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of marine transportation and specialized distribution services, operating one of the largest fleets of tank barges and towboats in the country. It transports materials such as petrochemicals, agricultural chemicals, various industrial oils, and refined petroleum products.

What this transaction means for investors

Two weeks ago, Kirby reported strong Q4 FY2025 earnings, exceeding earnings per share (EPS) estimates of $1.62 and posting $1.68, the best in a quarter. The company also closed out FY2025 with another strong year of results, as it has continuously throughout the years. The stock has seen five consecutive years of annual growth and is already up 12.5% this year (as of Feb. 14, 2026).

Kirby operates in an industry that may be unfamiliar to everyday consumers but is relied upon heavily in the energy and industrial sectors, as the country’s largest tech, petroleum, cargo shipping, and automobile companies rely on its transportation services to receive and send bulk inventory and waste.

It’s America’s largest operator of tank barges, which are non-operated shipping vessels that are attached to a boat that either pushes or pulls them. Barges typically remain in inland waters, and Kirby often uses the Mississippi River system to transport items.

If investors want a unique type of investment opportunity in an industry that remains essential among industrial conglomerates, then Kirby is a viable option.

