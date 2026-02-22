Kirby Corp's CIO Sells Nearly 4k Shares As Company Elects New Board Director

Key Points

One of Kirby Corporation's Vice Presidents sold 3,960 direct shares on Feb. 10, 2026, for a value of approximately $478,000.

On Feb. 16, 2026 Kirby announced Tracy A. Embree as its new Board of Directors.

Scott P. Miller, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), reported the direct sale of 3,960 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $478,000 on Feb. 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,960 Transaction value $478K Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,565 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $429K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($120.68); post-transaction value based on Feb. 10, 2026 market close price as calculated in the SEC filing.

Key questions

What portion of Miller's holdings was affected, and what remains?

This disposition accounted for 52.62% of his direct ownership, leaving 3,565 shares of Common Stock directly held after the transaction.

This disposition accounted for 52.62% of his direct ownership, leaving 3,565 shares of Common Stock directly held after the transaction. Were any indirect entities or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, and Miller reported no indirect holdings or derivative securities associated with this trade.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.36 billion Net income (TTM) $354.52 million 1-year price change (as of Feb. 22, 2026) 21.20%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kirby Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of marine transportation and specialized distribution services, operating one of the largest fleets of tank barges and towboats in the country. It transports materials such as petrochemicals, agricultural chemicals, various industrial oils, and refined petroleum products.

What this transaction means for investors

At the end of January, Kirby reported strong Q4 FY 2025 earnings, exceeding earnings per share (EPS) estimates of $1.62 and posting $1.68, the best in a quarter. The company also closed out FY2025 with another strong year of results, as it has continuously throughout the years. The stock has seen five consecutive years of annual growth and is already up 18% this year (as of Feb. 21, 2026).

Kirby operates in an industry that may be unfamiliar to everyday consumers but is relied upon heavily in the energy and industrial sectors, as the country’s largest tech, petroleum, cargo shipping, and automobile companies rely on its transportation services to receive and send bulk inventory and waste.

It’s America’s largest operator of tank barges, which are non-operated shipping vessels that are attached to a boat that either pushes or pulls them. Barges typically remain in inland waters, and Kirby often uses the Mississippi River system to transport items.

If investors want a unique type of investment opportunity in an industry that remains essential among industrial conglomerates, then Kirby is a viable option.

