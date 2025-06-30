Kirby Corporation will announce its Q2 2025 results on July 31, followed by a conference call webcast.

Kirby Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. CDT, followed by anearnings conference callat 7:30 a.m. CDT. Participants can register to join the call via telephone, receiving necessary access credentials. The conference call will also be available as a webcast on Kirby's investor relations website, with a replay accessible for one year.

Kirby Corporation will provide a financial update on its second quarter results, demonstrating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the U.S., highlighting its significant market position and expertise in transporting bulk liquid products.

The upcomingearnings conference callincludes a question and answer session, allowing for direct engagement between the company and stakeholders, fostering trust and open communication.

Kirkby Corporation's diverse service offerings in both marine transportation and equipment distribution indicate a well-rounded business model, which can contribute to stability and potential for growth.

None

HOUSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2025 second quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, July 31, 2025. This announcement will be followed by anearnings conference callwebcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.





For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at



Kirby Earnings Call Registration



. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at



www.kirbycorp.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.





The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2025 second quarter press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby’s website at



www.kirbycorp.com



.





Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. The Company, through its marine transportation segment (“KMT”), transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, the Company participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through its distribution and services segment (“KDS”), the Company provides after-market services and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. The Company also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, construction equipment and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. The Company also manufactures and remanufactures specialized equipment, including pressure pumping units, electric power generation equipment, and specialized electrical distribution and control equipment for oilfield service, railroad and other industrial customers.









Contact:





Kurt Niemietz













713-435-1077







