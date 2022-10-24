Kirby Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Total Revenues Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported third quarter net earnings of $39.1 million or $0.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $264.7 million, or $4.41 per share, a year ago. Excluding items related to coastal marine, adjusted net earnings attributable to Kirby was $10.3 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year third quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues were $745.8 million compared with $598.9 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $729.58 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.