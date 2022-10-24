Markets
Kirby Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Total Revenues Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported third quarter net earnings of $39.1 million or $0.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $264.7 million, or $4.41 per share, a year ago. Excluding items related to coastal marine, adjusted net earnings attributable to Kirby was $10.3 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year third quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues were $745.8 million compared with $598.9 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $729.58 million in revenue.

