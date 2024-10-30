Kirby Corp Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.968 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $62.964 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $831.149 million from $764.772 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $89.968 Mln. vs. $62.964 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $831.149 Mln vs. $764.772 Mln last year.

