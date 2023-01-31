Kirby Corp Q4 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $37.31 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $10.96 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $730.17 million from $591.27 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $37.31 Mln. vs. $10.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $730.17 Mln vs. $591.27 Mln last year.

