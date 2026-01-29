Kirby Corp Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $91.81 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $42.81 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $851.77 million from $802.31 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.81 Mln. vs. $42.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $851.77 Mln vs. $802.31 Mln last year.

