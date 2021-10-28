Kirby Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kirby Corp (KEX):

-Earnings: -$264.7 million in Q3 vs. $27.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.41 in Q3 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kirby Corp reported adjusted earnings of $10.3 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $598.9 million in Q3 vs. $496.6 million in the same period last year.

