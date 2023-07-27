Kirby Corp Q2 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $57.37 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $28.46 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $777.25 million from $697.96 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $57.37 Mln. vs. $28.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $777.25 Mln vs. $697.96 Mln last year.

