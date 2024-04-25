Kirby Corp Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $70.068 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $40.698 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $808.022 million from $750.444 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $70.068 Mln. vs. $40.698 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $808.022 Mln vs. $750.444 Mln last year.

