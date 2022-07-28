Kirby Corp Profit Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.45 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $10.19 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $697.96 million from $559.62 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.45 Mln. vs. $10.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $697.96 Mln vs. $559.62 Mln last year.

