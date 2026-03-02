Kirby Corp CEO Sells $4 Million Worth of Shares as Stock Closes February Strong

Key Points

Kirby Corp's CEO sold 34,152 shares for ~$4.44 million on Feb. 24, 2026.

The transaction represented 25.80% of Grzebinski’s direct holdings at the time of sale.

KEX shares closed out February 2026 with a 10.50% gain.

10 stocks we like better than Kirby ›

David W. Grzebinski, CEO of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), reported the sale of 34,152 shares of Common Stock for approximately $4.44 million on Feb. 24, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 34,152 Transaction value ~$4.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 98,241 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($130.05); post-transaction value based on Feb. 24, 2026 market close ($130.05).

Key questions

What was the structure of the transaction?

All 34,152 shares sold were acquired via the immediate exercise of options and then sold as Common Stock; this is a typical liquidity event for senior executives.

All 34,152 shares sold were acquired via the immediate exercise of options and then sold as Common Stock; this is a typical liquidity event for senior executives. How did this sale impact Grzebinski’s overall direct ownership stake?

The sale reduced Grzebinski’s direct Common Stock holdings by 25.80%, leaving him with 98,241 shares directly held following the transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.36 billion Net income (TTM) $354.57 million Price $129.80 1-year price change 26.74%

*Price and 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kirby Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of marine transportation and specialized distribution services, operating one of the largest fleets of tank barges and towboats in the country. It transports materials such as petrochemicals, agricultural chemicals, various industrial oils, and refined petroleum products.

What this transaction means for investors

At the end of January, Kirby reported strong Q4 FY 2025 earnings, exceeding earnings per share (EPS) estimates of $1.62 and posting $1.68, the best in a quarter. The company also closed out FY2025 with another strong year of results, as it has continuously throughout the years. The stock has seen five consecutive years of annual growth and is already up 18% this year (as of Feb. 28, 2026). In February alone, the stock climbed 10.50%.

Kirby operates in an industry that may be unfamiliar to everyday consumers but is relied upon heavily in the energy and industrial sectors, as the country’s largest tech, petroleum, cargo shipping, and automobile companies rely on its transportation services to receive and send bulk inventory and waste.

It’s America’s largest operator of tank barges, which are non-operated shipping vessels that are attached to a boat that either pushes or pulls them. Barges typically operate in inland waterways, and Kirby often uses the Mississippi River system to transport goods.

If investors want a unique type of investment opportunity in an industry that remains essential among industrial conglomerates, then Kirby is a viable option.

Should you buy stock in Kirby right now?

Before you buy stock in Kirby, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kirby wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.