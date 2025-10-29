Kirby Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $92.49 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $89.96 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $871.16 million from $831.14 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

