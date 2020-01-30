Kirby Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.84, changing hands as low as $76.52 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.705 per share, with $92.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.