Kirby Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEX

In trading on Friday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.78, changing hands as low as $58.60 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.58 per share, with $70.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.81.

