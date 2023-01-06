Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 9-13)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Stock Market Holidays in 2023: NYSE, NASDAQ and Wall Street Holidays

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

WEDNESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

FRIDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (DAL, $35.23) will report fourth-quarter earnings ahead of the Jan. 13 open. On the price chart, DAL stock gained 17.1% in the final three months of 2022. Shares have continued this momentum into 2023, up 7.2% for the year-to-date.

Wall Street is anticipating impressive growth in Delta's Q4 financial results too. Analysts, on average, expect the air carrier to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, compared to its year-ago earnings of 22 cents per share. Revenue is forecast to arrive at $12.4 billion, up 30.9% year-over-year (YoY).

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak recently upgraded DAL stock to Buy from Hold and lifted his 2022 EPS estimate to $3.10 from $2.95. (Consensus is for Delta to report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share.)

Staszak believes this growth will continue into the new year, as well. "In 2023, we expect demand for leisure travel to remain strong and look for business travel to surpass 2019 levels," the analyst writes in a note to clients. "We also expect continued recovery in international traffic, helped by the elimination of most travel restrictions in Western Europe." For all of 2023, Staszak targets EPS of $5.50 for DAL.

Earnings Spotlight: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase (JPM, $135.35) will join several of its big bank peers when it reports fourth-quarter earnings Friday morning. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski thinks that despite fears of a pending recession , bank earnings in general will be steadier than most anticipate.

The 12 Best Stocks to Buy for 2023

"Bank investors remained scarred by the long shadow of the Great Financial Crisis and are chronically prone to great worry about things that are absolutely not big deals on a fundamental basis," Kotowski says. Despite declining deposits and lower-than-typical loan growth, higher interest rates "are likely to be an ongoing benefit, and loan growth (although likely slower) helps too. We also note that our models include a near doubling of loan losses as credit trends normalize."

Consensus estimates for JPM's fourth quarter are for earnings of $3.13 (-6% YoY) and revenue of $34.3 billion (+12.9% YoY). But the real metric most will be watching for is net interest income (NII), a key measure of profitability for banks that shows the difference between revenue made on interest-bearing accounts like loans and the costs paid for those assets. In Q3, JPM said net income was up 34% year-over-year thanks to high interest rates and more loans.

Earnings Spotlight: UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (UNH, $489.96) is the other Dow Jones stock set to report earnings next week, with the insurance giant slated to reveal its Q4 results ahead of Friday's open. UNH stock has had a tough start to the year, down 7.6% so far.

The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

Still, the majority of analysts covering UnitedHealth are bullish. Of the 26 analysts tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 14 say UNH is a Strong Buy and seven have it at Buy. This compares to three Holds and two Sells. Plus, the average price target of $584.04 gives implied upside of 19.2% over the next 12 months or so.

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn is one of those in the bull camp, as evidenced by an Outperform (Buy) rating. "We believe UNH is well positioned by virtue of its diversification, strong track record, elite management team, and exposure to certain higher growth businesses," Wiederhorn says. "The company's Optum business is a nice complement to its core managed care operations and continues to account for a large share of earnings."

As for UnitedHealth's fourth-quarter financial performance, consensus estimates are for earnings of $5.17 per share (+15.4% YoY) and revenue of $82.6 billion (+12% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

The 9 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now