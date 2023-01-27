Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 30-Feb. 1)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

Monday (1/30)

Tuesday (1/31)

Earnings Spotlight: Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, $74.91) will kick off a busy week of tech earnings when it reports fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's close. Analysts, on average, expect the chipmaker to report earnings of 67 cents per share, down 27.2% year-over-year (YoY). Revenue is forecast to arrive at $5.5 billion (+14% YoY).

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy (Buy) expects AMD to issue inline Q4 results and "conservative" Q1 guidance. The analyst anticipates the latter due to "continued client-side headwinds," such as those noted by Intel (INTC) when it reported disappointing results on Jan. 26. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger cited "rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions in Europe and COVID impacts in Asia, especially in China," as well as deteriorating demand, as reasons for INTC's weak earnings .

Regardless of those challenges, Roy believes that "AMD is well-positioned to benefit from continued market share gains in 2023." And with AMD stock down more than 30% year-over-year, the analyst says valuation on one of Wall Street's best semiconductor stocks is attractive.

Wednesday (2/1)

Earnings Spotlight: Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (META, $141.50) will report fourth-quarter earnings after the Feb. 1 close. "Meta finds itself in somewhat of a downward spiral," says Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Costs are rising, advertising spend is falling and markets are expecting to see another profit decline in next week’s fourth quarter results."

And Britzman emphasizes that these declines are by no means small. Consensus estimates currently call for the Facebook parent to report Q4 earnings of $2.21 per share (-39.8% YoY) and revenue of $31.5 billion (-6.5% YoY). Britzman does however note that the company is taking steps to mitigate some of the pain, including job cuts amounting to roughly 13% of the social media giant's workforce.

The would-be metaverse stock has struggled on the price chart too, with shares down about 50% over the past year. If there's a bright side to be found, the steep selloff has made META stock a bargain buy, analysts say. The consensus recommendation of the 58 analysts covering the stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence stands at Buy. Moreover, analysts' average price target of $155.43 gives shares implied upside of nearly 10% in the next 12 months or so.

Thursday (2/2)

Earnings Spotlight: Apple

Several Big Tech companies are slated to report earnings after Thursday's close, most notably Apple (AAPL, $143.96). For the iPhone maker's fiscal first-quarter results, analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $1.94 per share (-7.6% YoY) and revenue of $121.7 billion (-1.8% YoY).

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring thinks Apple will report above-consensus results due to better-than-expected iPad and Mac shipments over the three-month period, as well as a slight outperformance in services. However, considering shares are up nearly 12% for the year-to-date, Woodring also believes any fiscal first-quarter upside is already priced into the stock.

Be that as it may, Woodring remains a buyer of any weakness in Apple stock, especially given the number of potential catalysts he sees over the next six months or so. These include an acceleration in services growth in the second half of AAPL's fiscal year, a lengthier iPhone replacement cycle, and the release of the company's AR/VR headset – the first product launch since Apple debuted its AirPods line in 2016.

Friday (2/3)

