Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 16-20)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

Monday (1/16)

No notable earnings. Monday is one of 10 stock market holidays in 2023, with markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday (1/17)

Wednesday (1/18)

Earnings Spotlight: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (KMI, $18.89) will announce its fourth-quarter earnings results after Wednesday's close. Like its fellow energy stocks , KMI put on an impressive performance in 2022, returning 14% on the year.

Analysts expect to see double-digit growth in the energy infrastructure firm's fourth-quarter results, as well. The Street's average estimates are for earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, up 11.1% year-over-year (YoY), and revenue of $4.9 billion (+11% YoY).

UBS Global Research analyst Brian Reynolds (Buy) is targeting above-consensus earnings per share of 35 cents due to natural gas transportation and gathering volumes, though some of this upside could be offset by higher costs. The analyst will also be looking for clarification in KMI'searnings callon several topics, including details on its 2023 capital allocation plan, as well as the company's expected 2% decrease in distributable cash flow in fiscal 2023.

Thursday (1/19)

Earnings Spotlight: Netflix

Netflix (NFLX, $330.13) will report its fourth-quarter earnings after the Jan. 19 close. NFLX stock gained more than 25% in the final three months of 2022, but analysts do not expect to see similar growth on the streaming giant's income statement. Specifically, consensus estimates are for earnings of 45 cents per share (-66.2% YoY) and revenue of $7.8 billion (+1.5% YoY).

Despite this short-term hurdle, Wall Street sees plenty of upside moving forward for the rebounding growth stock . "Besides NFLX's best-in-class platform for ease in search and personalization, we expect new original content like Emily in Paris, Glass Onion with James Craig, and Blood Origin to benefit subscription and reduce churn," says CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon, who upgraded Netflix to Buy from Sell in late December. "We think it will be difficult for competitors to catch NFLX, one of the few profitable streaming providers with global scale."

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz also has a Buy rating on Netflix stock. Uerkwitz applauds the company's launch of a lower-priced ad-supported streaming option, as well as its plans to crackdown on password sharing , which he says will "drive revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) above Street expectations."

Friday (1/20)

Earnings Spotlight: Ally Financial

Ally Financial (ALLY, $27.04) will cap a busy week of bank earnings when it releases its fourth-quarter results ahead of Friday's open. On the price chart, ALLY stock struggled in the October-to-December period, shedding 12.2%.

Analysts are anticipating trouble in ALLY's Q4 financial results too. Consensus estimates are for the digital financial firm to post earnings of $1.00 per share (-50.5% YoY) and revenue of $2.1 billion (-6.7% YoY).

"We believe ALLY sees the next few quarters as challenging," says Jefferies analyst John Hecht, who recently downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. The analyst points to several risk factors that could create potential EPS downside in the near term, including sensitivity to falling car prices and loan volumes that are under pressure due to lower demand and higher interest rates.

