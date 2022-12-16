Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 19-23)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Nike

Nike (NKE, $108.51) will report its fiscal second-quarter earnings after Tuesday's close. Analysts, on average, expect the athletic footwear and apparel retailer to report earnings per share (EPS) of 65 cents for the three-month period, a 21.7% year-over-year (YoY) decline. Revenue is forecast to arrive at $12.6 billion, + 10.6% YoY.

"It will be important for Nike to calm market concerns that heavy inventories pushed into the channel lately won't pressure U.S. revenues in its fiscal second-half," says Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti, who has an Outperform (Buy) rating on the Dow Jones stock . "Beyond that, China re-opening + Nike's stabilizing market share after two years of losses could amplify a slingshot of revenue growth in that important market after fiscal 2023." Binetti adds that demand checks across the U.S. remain strong despite a tough retail environment, and that NKE remains a "must-own" consumer discretionary stock .

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Micron Technology

Semiconductor stocks have had it rough in 2022, and Micron Technology (MU, $52.04) is no exception, down more than 44% for the year-to-date. Can the memory chip maker's fiscal first-quarter earnings, due out after the Dec. 21 close, give shares a much-needed boost?

On one hand, "we believe Micron is taking prudent actions to contain further excessive build-up of inventory on its balance sheet," says Stifel analyst Brian Chin (Hold). On the other hand, "there does seem to be reluctance on the part of key memory suppliers (most notably Samsung, as well as SK Hynix) to clearly capitulate on capacity/production in calendar year 2023." This, Chin adds, could keep supplier inventory elevated and undermine average selling price leverage. As a result, the analyst recently took fiscal Q1 estimates to the low end of guidance, "heeding management's update that pricing was eroding faster than originally anticipated."

For Micron's fiscal Q1, consensus estimates are for earnings to be flat on a per-share basis, compared to EPS of $2.16 in the year-ago period. Revenue is expected to land at $4.1 billion (-46.4% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

THURSDAY

Earnings Spotlight: CarMax

While CarMax's (KMX, $65.39) 2022 hasn't been quite as bad as fellow used car retailer Carvana (CVNA), it's still been pretty bad. Specifically, shares are down roughly 50% for the year-to-date. Still, analysts remain upbeat toward KMX stock, as evidenced by a consensus rating of Buy, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Plus, their average price target of $80.07 gives shares implied upside of 22.4% to current levels.

But when it comes to CarMax's fiscal third-quarter earnings report, due out ahead of the Dec. 22 open, consensus estimates are a bit more glum. Analysts, on average, are guiding for earnings of 72 cents per share (-55.8% YoY) and revenue of $7.4 billion (-13.5% YoY).

"With no signs of market conditions improving near-term and credit performance deteriorating along with the economy and used car prices, risk remains to the downside for CarMax Auto Finance income and consolidated earnings," says Wedbush analyst Seth Basham. "Although we have a positive long-term bias, with continued strong used car industry sales and margin pressures, as well elevated SG&A [selling, general & administrative expenses] that needs to be reduced more aggressively, we remain Neutral (Hold) on KMX."

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

FRIDAY

No notable earnings.

