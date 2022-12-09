Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 12-16)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

As Recession Looms, Earnings Forecasts Get Slashed

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Oracle

Oracle (ORCL, $80.07) will announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings results after Monday's close. Analysts, on average, expect the cloud software company to unveil earnings of $1.18 per share, down 2.5% year-over-year (YoY), and revenue of $12.0 billion (+16.2% YoY).

"Oracle continues to execute on its cloud strategy," says William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji. However, the analyst remains "apprehensive" that several new initiatives from Oracle, including plans to "drive more interconnectedness across databases, public cloud environments, and enterprise applications," will "have little material impact on accelerating top-line growth."

Naji is also concerned that heavy investments in Oracle's infrastructure cloud platform (OCI) and the integration of healthcare IT firm Cerner, which ORCL acquired earlier this year, will weigh on margins over the next 12 months. The analyst has a Market Perform rating on ORCL stock, or the equivalent of a Hold.

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Coupa Software COUP $0.10 per share

TUESDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate ABM Industries ABM $0.88 per share Core & Main CNM $0.55 Photronics PLAB $0.48

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Lennar

Lennar (LEN, $89.43) will release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report after the Dec. 14 close. Homebuilders have been hit hard by the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to tamp down inflation, and LEN stock, specifically, is off 23% for the year-to-date.

Still, the analysts' average estimates for Lennar's fiscal Q4 are for earnings of $4.91 per share (+25.6% YoY) and revenue of $10.1 billion (+19.8% YoY). And the vast majority of Wall Street remains upbeat toward the housing stock , as evidenced by a consensus recommendation of Buy, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"With housing affordability likely to be deeply challenged for the foreseeable future, we believe LEN stands among a select group of builders poised to take significant market share," says Raymond James analyst Buck Horne, due in part to rapid pricing adjustments, significant cost reductions and efforts to capitalize on single-family rental demand. Be that as it may, Horne adds that he "cannot sugarcoat the difficult period ahead for new home sales, as the emergence of 6.5%+ mortgage rates has driven implied payment/ income ratios to the highest readings since 2006."

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Mitek Systems MITK $0.20 per share Nordson NDSN $2.33 REV Group REVG $0.26 Trip.com Group TCOM $1.29

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Jabil JBL $2.24 per share

FRIDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants (DRI, $143.77) will report its fiscal second-quarter results ahead of Friday's open. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro is bullish on DRI ahead of earnings, giving the stock an Outperform (Buy) rating.

"Third party traffic data suggests that Olive Garden comparables have accelerated in recent months supported by the return of its popular Never Ending Pasta (NEP) promotion (ran 10/3-11/20)," Vaccaro writes in a note to clients. As such, the analyst is targeting earnings of $1.53 per share for Darden's fiscal second quarter, above what he calls a "stale" consensus estimate.

As for those consensus estimates, analysts, on average, expect DRI to report earnings per share of $1.43 (-3.4% YoY) and revenue of $2.4 billion (+6.7% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate Accenture ACN $2.93 per share Winnebago WGO $1.76

