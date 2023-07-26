Kiplinger Inflation Outlook: Easing, but Core Inflation Stubbornly High

Kiplinger’s Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information.

Inflation dropped to a 12-month rate of 3.0% in June, a big decrease from 4.0% in May and 4.9% in April. The easing mostly happened because big price increases that happened just over a year ago are no longer in the year-over-year calculation, but there has been a gradual slowing of monthly price pressures since the beginning of 2023, as well.

The strong price increases in groceries over the past two years have come to an end. Food prices remain broadly much higher than before the current surge of inflation, but some categories have been falling, such as eggs and pork. Restaurant prices rose 0.4% in June, a smaller increase than earlier this year, helped by stable food prices. Quality-adjusted new car prices are stable and used car prices should see a few more months of declines before turning up again in the fall. Most energy prices may no longer be falling, but they look to be fairly stable, at least.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components of the Consumer Price Index, core price inflation remained elevated at 4.8% in June, but should continue to ease over the next several months. Shelter prices, the biggest single component in the index, rose only 0.4% in June, as flattening rents continue to work their way into new leases. The prices of other services were unchanged, on average. This is the so-called “core services” component that the Federal Reserve is focused on.

Unfortunately, June’s inflation number may be the lowest of the year. Reported 12-month inflation rates are likely to edge up a few tenths of a percentage point over the next several months, and then jump in late fall, hitting 3.9% in December before dropping quickly after that. The reason for the November-December surge: Temporary price declines that happened 12 months prior will result in bigger year-over-year inflation readings as 2023 ends. Core inflation will also see this late-year uptick, though it'll be smaller than the increase for total inflation.

Signs of inflation moderating should enable the Federal Reserve to stop hiking short-term interest rates after the central bank raised rates one more time at its policy meeting July 26. Concerns about the effect of higher interest rates on banks’ portfolios of government securities will be the main reason for the pause, but the June inflation report will make the Fed’s decision easier.

The Fed is unlikely to actually cut rates this year, however. It remains concerned about persistent inflation in the services sector, which will likely keep it from reversing its recent hikes unless a recession hits. The Fed would like to see wage increases start to soften in order to prevent a cycle of further price increases, in which businesses try to maintain their profit margins by passing higher wage costs along to customers.

