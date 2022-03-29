Kiplinger 25 Model Portfolios

We've constructed three portfolios using only funds from the Kiplinger 25, a list of our favorite no-load mutual funds, designed for investors with different goals, time horizons and levels of risk tolerance.

Use the models below as a starting point for your own portfolio. Tweak where necessary. Beef up your stocks if you want to be more aggressive, or increase the bond portion of your portfolio if you're risk-averse.

Aggressive Portfolio

Time horizon: 11 years or more

Strategy: Invest 85% of assets in stocks and add a stable, core bond fund for the remaining 15%.

Dodge & Cox Stock (DODGX): 25%

Primecap Odyssey Growth (POGRX): 20%

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond (TSBRX): 15%

Parnassus Mid Cap (PARMX): 15%

Janus Henderson Global Equity Income (HFQTX): 10%

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value (PRSVX): 10%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth (PRDSX): 5%

Moderate Portfolio

Time horizon: Six to 10 years

Strategy: Hold 70% in stocks and 30% in bonds for a more temperate mix.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX): 20%

Metropolitan West Total Return (MWTRX): 15%

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond (TSBRX): 15%

Fidelity International Growth (FIGFX): 15%

Dodge & Cox Stock (DODGX): 15%

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value (PRSVX): 10%

Janus Henderson Global Equity Income (HFQTX): 10%

Conservative Portfolio

Time horizon: Five years or less

Strategy: A steadier blend of 70% bonds and 30% stocks geared primarily for income.

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond (TSBRX): 25%

Fidelity Strategic Income (FADMX): 25%

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX): 15%

Vanguard Equity-Income (VEIPX): 15%

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate (PRFRX): 5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond (VEMBX): 5%

Vanguard High-Yield Corporate (VWEHX): 5%

TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy (TGABX): 5%

