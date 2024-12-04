News & Insights

Kip McGrath’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

December 04, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has reported a change in the directorial interests of Storm McGrath, who acquired 120,000 new performance rights under the company’s Employee Share Option Plan for 2025. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s incentives with performance goals.

