Kip McGrath Reports Strong Shareholder Support

November 25, 2024 — 10:05 pm EST

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Ltd announced successful outcomes at their recent security holders’ meeting, with all resolutions passed by substantial margins. Key resolutions included the election of Ms. Lynne Lewis and the re-election of Mr. Damian Banks, both receiving over 99% approval. The meeting also saw approval for the remuneration report and issuance of performance rights to Mr. Storm McGrath, reflecting strong shareholder support.

