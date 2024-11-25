Kip McGrath Highlights Investment Risks in Latest Update

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Ltd has issued an investor update, emphasizing the inherent risks involved in investing in their shares and advising potential investors to conduct independent assessments. The company clarifies that the presentation is not an offer for securities and does not guarantee performance or return on investment.

