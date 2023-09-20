News & Insights

US Markets
WDC

Kioxia's banks to refinance $13.5 bln loan for Western Digital merger -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

September 20, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Sam Nussey, Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

Adds responses from financial institutions, company

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kioxia Holdings's lenders are planning to refinance 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) in loans to support its potential merger with Western Digital's WDC.O flash memory business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T intend to submit a commitment letter for the refinancing next month, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Part of the loan will be used to pay special dividends to Kioxia's shareholders, Bloomberg said.

Under the terms of the deal being negotiated, Western Digital will hold about 50.5% of the combined company with the remaining 49.5% held by Kioxia, Bloomberg reported, adding that Western Digital's hard drive business is not expected to be part of the deal.

Kioxia said the information in the report is not something the company has announced and declined to comment. SMFG, Mizuho and MUFG declined to comment.

Kioxia and Western Digital are speeding up merger talks and nailing down a deal structure, Reuters reported in May, amid a slump in the market for flash memory.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Sam Nussey and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.