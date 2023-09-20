Kioxia's banks to refinance $13.5 bln loan for Western Digital merger -Bloomberg

Adds responses from financial institutions, company

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kioxia Holdings's lenders are planning to refinance 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) in loans to support its potential merger with Western Digital's WDC.O flash memory business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T intend to submit a commitment letter for the refinancing next month, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Part of the loan will be used to pay special dividends to Kioxia's shareholders, Bloomberg said.

Under the terms of the deal being negotiated, Western Digital will hold about 50.5% of the combined company with the remaining 49.5% held by Kioxia, Bloomberg reported, adding that Western Digital's hard drive business is not expected to be part of the deal.

Kioxia said the information in the report is not something the company has announced and declined to comment. SMFG, Mizuho and MUFG declined to comment.

Kioxia and Western Digital are speeding up merger talks and nailing down a deal structure, Reuters reported in May, amid a slump in the market for flash memory.

