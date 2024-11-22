Kioxia Will Go Public Next Month in $744M IPO

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings has confirmed plans to list its shares through an initial public offering (IPO) next month. That will see it offer $744 million worth of its stock in a Tokyo listing on Dec. 18. The company expects to offer 82.7 million shares in this IPO.

Kioxia’s part of the IPO will include 21.6 million new shares. Shareholders Toshiba and Bain Capital intend to sell 35.9 million shares and 14.4 million shares, respectively. There’s also an option for Kioxia to include another 10.8 million shares in the offering.

Kioxia currently has its IPO share price set at 1,390 yen. However, the chipmaker intends to update this share price in a filing on Dec. 9.

What to Know About Kioxia

Investors undoubtedly noticed Toshiba’s interest in Kioxia and may be curious about that connection. Kioxia was formerly a part of Toshiba, operating as Toshiba Memory. U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital bought it in 2018 for $18 billion, with Toshiba retaining a 40% stake in the business.

Kioxia’s main business is the development and production of NAND flash-memory chips. These are found across many devices, such as smartphones, USB drives, and servers. The memory chips are also in high demand for data centers that power artificial intelligence (AI). That’s part of the reason behind this IPO, as Kioxia wants to expand its business to take advantage of the ongoing AI boom.

Will Kioxia Stock Be Worth Buying?

Considering the increasing interest in AI and the need for data centers to power it, there’s strong potential for Kioxia shares to grow. That could make its IPO the perfect chance for prospective investors to get in early before the stock’s value increases. It will also be interesting to see how analysts view the company after its shares go public.

