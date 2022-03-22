Kioxia plans to boost 3D flash memory production with a new fabrication facility

Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Kioxia Holdings Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to boost its 3D flash memory production by building a new fabrication facility at its Kitakami plant in northern Japan.

The construction of the new earthquake-resistant facility is scheduled to commence in April 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2023, the chipmaker said in a statement.

Local media reported last year that Kioxia was planning to spend some 2 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) to build a new fabrication facility to catch the growing demand for flash memory chips.

($1 = 121.2500 yen)

