Kioxia offers SK Hynix chipmaking access in Japan to revive WD merger talks - report

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 16, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Kioxia has offered its investor SK Hynix 000660.KS the opportunity to produce semiconductors at its plants in Japan in a bid to revive its merger talks with Western Digital WDC.O, the Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

The talks stalled last year after South Korea's SK Hynix opposed to the plan to create an American-Japanese memory chip giant.

Kioxia aims to court SK Hynix's approval of the merger in return for letting SK Hynix produce chips at Japanese plants co-operated by Kioxia and Western Digital, Jiji said.

